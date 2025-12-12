Advertisement
NewsTechnologyOpenAI Launches ChatGPT-5.2: Check Latest Tools, Capabilities, Performance And Upgrades
CHATGPT 5.2

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT-5.2: Check Latest Tools, Capabilities, Performance And Upgrades

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT-5.2: The new version performs better at creating spreadsheets, building presentations, writing code, analysing images, and managing long or complex tasks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT-5.2: Check Latest Tools, Capabilities, Performance And UpgradesChatGPT-5.2 (Image: openAI)

Open AI has introduced ChatGPT-5.2 with major improvements across several key areas. The new version performs better at creating spreadsheets, building presentations, writing code, analysing images, and managing long or complex tasks. It can also handle multi-step projects more efficiently with advanced tool-use abilities.

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.2 has recorded strong performance across several benchmark tests. On the GDPval assessment, the model scored higher than human professionals in well-defined knowledge-based tasks covering 44 occupations.

