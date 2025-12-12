OpenAI Launches ChatGPT-5.2: Check Latest Tools, Capabilities, Performance And Upgrades

Open AI has introduced ChatGPT-5.2 with major improvements across several key areas. The new version performs better at creating spreadsheets, building presentations, writing code, analysing images, and managing long or complex tasks. It can also handle multi-step projects more efficiently with advanced tool-use abilities.

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.2 has recorded strong performance across several benchmark tests. On the GDPval assessment, the model scored higher than human professionals in well-defined knowledge-based tasks covering 44 occupations.