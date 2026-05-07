OpenAI launches ChatGPT 5.5 Instant with smarter web search, better image analysis, and fewer mistakes – All you need to know

ChatGPT 5.5 Instant: OpenAI replaced ChatGPT's default model on May 5, 2026, rolling out GPT-5.5 Instant to all users worldwide. This will be available to both free and paid users. The update targets the most common complaint about AI chatbots: making things up. In internal tests, GPT-5.5 Instant produced 52.5% fewer hallucinated claims on high-stakes topics such as - medicine, law, and finance — compared to the previous model.

This isn't a subtle tweak. For hundreds of millions of daily ChatGPT users, GPT-5.5 Instant is now the AI they talk to by default every single time.

What GPT-5.5 Instant actually does better

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

OpenAI built this version specifically for everyday use. The answers are shorter, tighter, and less padded with unnecessary formatting. The company also dialed back the overuse of emojis, something users had flagged repeatedly. More practically, the model now handles photo and image analysis better, gives stronger answers on STEM questions, and makes smarter decisions about when to run a web search versus answering from memory. It also catches its own math mistakes, something the older model often failed to do.

Also Read: Vivo X300 FE vs Vivo X300 Ultra launched in India with latest features; Check price, camera, performance, and more

Personalisation is now more powerful

Plus and Pro users now get a significant new feature: GPT-5.5 Instant can pull from past conversations, uploaded files, and connected Gmail accounts to give more relevant, personalised answers. Crucially, OpenAI added memory-source visibility — so users can see exactly what information shaped an answer, delete outdated sources, or correct anything wrong.

If you share a chat with someone else, they won't see your memory sources. Free users get the smarter model immediately, with the personalization features rolling out to them in the coming weeks.

Also Read: 8 reasons your smartphone overheats so quickly; Here’s how to fix this issue

OpenAI’s smartest model

The Instant update sits alongside GPT-5.5 and GPT-5.5 Pro, released on April 23, which OpenAI describes as its "smartest and most intuitive" model. That version targets complex, multi-step work such as debugging code, conducting research, and building documents -- and is available to Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise subscribers. OpenAI President Greg Brockman called GPT-5.5 a step toward a future "super app" combining ChatGPT, Codex, and an AI browser into one unified service.

If you use ChatGPT daily, your experience has changed now, whether you noticed it or not. The new default is more accurate, less verbose, and smarter about knowing what it doesn't know.