OpenAI launches Codex in ChatGPT mobile app for iOS, Android

OpenAI– the parent company of ChatGPT — has integrated its AI coding assistant Codex into the ChatGPT mobile app for iOS and Android users, allowing developers to monitor, manage, and approve coding tasks remotely from their smartphones.

The feature is currently being introduced in preview mode across all ChatGPT plans, including Free and Go, in supported regions.

With the integration, users can connect their phones to machines running Codex — including laptops, Mac minis, devboxes, and managed remote environments — and access live project updates directly through the ChatGPT app.

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According to OpenAI, the mobile experience allows users to review outputs, approve commands, switch AI models, start new coding tasks, and monitor ongoing threads without returning to their desktop systems.

“Real-time updates such as screenshots, terminal output, diffs, test results, and approvals are synced to the mobile app, while files, credentials, and permissions remain on the connected machine,” the AI company said.

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The company further highlighted that more than 4 million users are now using Codex every week.

“Remote SSH support and hooks are now generally available across all plans, while programmatic access tokens have been introduced for Enterprise and Business users,” the company said.

In addition, OpenAI said HIPAA-compliant use of Codex in local environments will be supported for eligible ChatGPT Enterprise workspaces, aimed at healthcare and enterprise applications.

The company announced that support for connecting the ChatGPT mobile app to Codex running on Windows systems will be introduced soon.