OpenAI Launches Faster ChatGPT Images With GPT-Image 1.5 To Compete With Gemini Nano Banana: Check Features, Availability, And How To Create Images

OpenAI GPT Image Generator: In the world of fast-paced technology, the race to create the best AI image-generation models is hearing up as OpenAI has supercharged ChatGPT Images with the launch of a new model called GPT Image 1.5. The new model is designed to compete directly with Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Pro and brings several key improvements. This model is claimed to be four times faster than the previous model.

According to OpenAI, the update delivers faster image generation, more accurate edits, and noticeably better image quality. Apart from this model, the company has also launched a dedicated Images space within ChatGPT, giving users access to preset filters and ready-to-use prompts for easier and quicker image creation. As mentioned by OpenAI, the upgraded model follows your instructions better and creates detailed images in lesser time as compared to its predecessor.

OpenAI GPT Image 1.5: Features And Availability

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With the latest update, OpenAI has introduced a dedicated Images section in the ChatGPT sidebar, making image generation and editing easier to access. The focus this time is clearly on performance, as the Images tool not only generates visuals from text prompts but also allows users to add, combine, and even blend multiple images, similar to advanced tools like Nano Banana Pro.

ChatGPT Images also offers preset prompts that users can experiment with, while still allowing room to add their own creative ideas. From the left-side Images panel, users can explore different styles, discover new visual concepts, and view their image generation history.

Alongside the model upgrade, OpenAI has rolled out a new Images space across both mobile and web, featuring ready-made styles, filters, and inspiration to help users get started quickly. Adding further, users can edit images by adding or removing objects, trying out clothing, and changing styles, while the new 1.5 model improves the generation of clear and legible text within AI-created images. (Also Read: Google Translate Brings Real-Time Translation To Any Headphones: How To Use It And How It Differs From Apple’s Live Translation)

How To Create Image With ChatGPT Image 1.5

Step 1: First things first, open the ChatGPT app on your smartphone or visit the official website on your computer.

Step 2: Start a new chat and tap on the plus (+) icon located at the bottom-left corner of the chat box.

Step 3: This will take you to a new interface where you can upload the photo you want to edit.

Step 4: Once uploaded, choose any preset filter available, depending on your preference.

Step 5: Alternatively, you can enter a detailed prompt describing all the changes you want in the image.

Step 6: After this, wait for a few seconds while the image is processed and generated.

Conclusion:

Despite all the buzz around AI, image generation has clearly become the main focus for tech giants. This is evident from Google’s claim that more than 500 billion images have already been generated using Nano Banana and its Pro version.