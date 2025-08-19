OpenAI Launches India’s Cheapest ChatGPT Plan With GPT-5 Support; Check Price And Features

India's Cheapest ChatGPT Plan: US tech giant OpenAI has rolled out an India-first subscription plan called ChatGPT Go for Indian users. The plan offers access to some of the most popular ChatGPT features at an affordable price. The cheapest ChatGPT plan aims to make advanced AI tools more accessible and budget-friendly for users in India.

India's Cheapest ChatGPT Plan: Features

ChatGPT Go offers ten times higher message limits with GPT-5 compared to the free plan. It offers ten times more image generations daily. Users can upload 10 times more files or images daily. Further, it features a two-times longer memory for personalised responses. All features in ChatGPT Go are powered by GPT-5, where users can use Indian languages.

India's Cheapest ChatGPT Plan: Price

The ChatGPT Go is available for Rs 399 per month, including GST, payable through UPI. The new option is available alongside existing subscription tiers, including ChatGPT Plus at Rs 1,999 per month, which provides priority access, faster performance, and higher usage limits for power users.

ChatGPT Pro Subscription Price For Professionals

OpenAI also offers ChatGPT Pro for professionals and enterprises that need advanced scale, customization, and access to its most powerful models, priced at Rs 19,900 per month (inclusive of GST). While GPT-5 is available to all users, Plus subscribers receive higher usage limits, and Pro subscribers gain access to GPT-5 Pro. It is an enhanced version with extended reasoning for more comprehensive and accurate responses. (Also Read: WhatsApp Rolls Out Call Scheduling Feature Just Like Google Meet Or Zoom; Here's How To Do It)

ChatGPT Go Plan: How To Sign-Up

Step 1: Sign in to your ChatGPT account.

Step 2: Click your profile icon → Upgrade Plan → Try Go to check eligibility.

Step 3: Choose a payment method (credit card or UPI) and review the monthly billing details.

Step 4: Confirm payment to start the subscription; you can cancel anytime from Settings → Billing/Manage Plan.