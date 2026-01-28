Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011157https://zeenews.india.com/technology/openai-launches-new-ai-tool-prism-for-scientists-and-researchers-check-features-and-is-it-free-to-use-3011157.html
NewsTechnology OpenAI launches new AI tool Prism for scientists and researchers: Check features and is it free to use?
TECHNOLOGY

OpenAI launches new AI tool Prism for scientists and researchers: Check features and is it free to use?

OpenAI Prism features: Prism is an AI-powered workspace designed for scientists and researchers to write, edit, and collaborate on research papers.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 28, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OpenAI launches new AI tool Prism for scientists and researchers: Check features and is it free to use? Image Credit: @OpenAI/X

OpenAI Prism features: ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has launched Prism, a cloud-based workspace designed for scientific writing, collaboration, and advanced reasoning. The platform runs on GPT-5.2, including its advanced “Thinking” variant, which OpenAI says is its most powerful model yet for mathematical and scientific reasoning. It is currently available to users with a personal ChatGPT account, offering unlimited projects and collaborators for free. OpenAI plans to expand access soon to organisations using ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education plans.

What Is OpenAI Prism 

Prism is an AI-powered workspace designed for scientists and researchers to write, edit, and collaborate on research papers. What sets Prism apart is its use of GPT-5.2, OpenAI’s most advanced AI model for mathematical and scientific reasoning. The platform allows researchers to draft papers, organise notes, analyse data, and collaborate with peers in one place.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Adding further, the company said AI is poised to accelerate scientific progress by helping with tasks such as drafting manuscripts, refining arguments, and handling equations and citations. Scientists usually switch between word processors, PDF readers, LaTeX tools, reference managers, and separate AI chat tools. Prism combines all these features into one easy-to-use platform.

OpenAI Prism: Key features 

Prism lets researchers chat with GPT-5.2 Thinking to explore ideas, test hypotheses, and work through complex problems while keeping full context intact. Users can draft and revise sections of a paper with access to the entire document, including text, equations, citations, figures, and structure. The platform also helps search for and add relevant research from sources like arXiv, then refine the content using those references. (Also Read: How can Android and iPhone users silence spam callers on WhatsApp? Check security features)

Researchers can create, edit, and reason through equations, citations, and figures, and even convert handwritten whiteboard equations or diagrams into LaTeX code, removing the need for manual rewriting. Prism supports real-time collaboration, allowing co-authors, students, and advisors to see edits and comments instantly. Changes can be applied directly based on simple requests, without copying and pasting between tools, and users can also make quick updates using optional voice-based editing. 

OpenAI Prism: Free to use 

Prism is available at no cost and can be used by anyone with a ChatGPT account. Users can start writing right away without needing a subscription. The platform also places no limits on the number of projects or collaborators.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar plane crash: CM Fadnavis declares three days of state mourning
kids luggage
Fun And Functional Travel Bags For Girls On Myntra
CUET UG 2026
CUET UG 2026 registration window closes on Jan 30 at cuet.nta.nic.in
Technology
OpenAI launches Prism for scientists and researchers; Check features
UGC guidelines
UGC Row: Constitutional fault lines in caste-selective grievance regulations
Ajit Pawar
Who is Rohit Pawar and how is he connected to Ajit Pawar
Chennai Food
Most-Ordered Local Foods From Chennai’s Popular Restaurants
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 28.1.2026: Dhanalekshmi DL-37 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
ncert whatsapp channel
NCERT launches WhatsApp channel for Students and Teachers
Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar dies: From Baramati to corridors of power, king who never got crown