OpenAI launches new AI tool Prism for scientists and researchers: Check features and is it free to use?

OpenAI Prism features: ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has launched Prism, a cloud-based workspace designed for scientific writing, collaboration, and advanced reasoning. The platform runs on GPT-5.2, including its advanced “Thinking” variant, which OpenAI says is its most powerful model yet for mathematical and scientific reasoning. It is currently available to users with a personal ChatGPT account, offering unlimited projects and collaborators for free. OpenAI plans to expand access soon to organisations using ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education plans.

What Is OpenAI Prism

Prism is an AI-powered workspace designed for scientists and researchers to write, edit, and collaborate on research papers. What sets Prism apart is its use of GPT-5.2, OpenAI’s most advanced AI model for mathematical and scientific reasoning. The platform allows researchers to draft papers, organise notes, analyse data, and collaborate with peers in one place.

Introducing Prism, a free workspace for scientists to write and collaborate on research, powered by GPT-5.2.



Adding further, the company said AI is poised to accelerate scientific progress by helping with tasks such as drafting manuscripts, refining arguments, and handling equations and citations. Scientists usually switch between word processors, PDF readers, LaTeX tools, reference managers, and separate AI chat tools. Prism combines all these features into one easy-to-use platform.

OpenAI Prism: Key features

Prism lets researchers chat with GPT-5.2 Thinking to explore ideas, test hypotheses, and work through complex problems while keeping full context intact. Users can draft and revise sections of a paper with access to the entire document, including text, equations, citations, figures, and structure. The platform also helps search for and add relevant research from sources like arXiv, then refine the content using those references. (Also Read: How can Android and iPhone users silence spam callers on WhatsApp? Check security features)

Researchers can create, edit, and reason through equations, citations, and figures, and even convert handwritten whiteboard equations or diagrams into LaTeX code, removing the need for manual rewriting. Prism supports real-time collaboration, allowing co-authors, students, and advisors to see edits and comments instantly. Changes can be applied directly based on simple requests, without copying and pasting between tools, and users can also make quick updates using optional voice-based editing.

OpenAI Prism: Free to use

Prism is available at no cost and can be used by anyone with a ChatGPT account. Users can start writing right away without needing a subscription. The platform also places no limits on the number of projects or collaborators.