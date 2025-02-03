OpenAI Launches New ChatGPT Agent For 'Deep Research', Check Price And Who Can Access It?

Deep Research OpenAI: Sam Altman’s OpenAI has added a groundbreaking tool called Deep Research to ChatGPT, allowing users to perform multi-step research on the web for more complex tasks. The new tool showcased on a YouTube livestream on Sunday, shortly after being presented to lawmakers, policymakers, and officials in Washington. It is important to note that the Deep Research is OpenAI's second AI agent, following the launch of Operator AI for browser-related tasks last month.

OpenAI founder Sam Altman announced the launch on X, saying, stating, "Today we launch deep research, our next agent....this is like a superpower; experts on demand..it can go use the internet, do complex research and reasoning, and give you back a report...it is really good, and can do tasks that would take hours/days and cost hundreds of dollars."

What Is Deep Research?

The Open AI's tool Deep Research is powered by OpenAI's latest o3 reasoning model, optimised for web browsing and data analysis. Deep Research currently only supports text output. The company claims that the latest AI agent searches interprets and analyses vast amounts of text, images and PDFs on the web to produce a comprehensive report. Adding further the OpenAI says it plans to add embedded images, data visualisations and other analytical output in the coming weeks.

How Does ChatGPT's New AI Agent Work?

The company claims that the latest AI agent searches, interprets and analyses vast amounts of text, images and PDFs on the web to produce a comprehensive report that is close to the level of a research analyst. The deep research queries will take between 5 and 30 minutes to return a result, and the chatbot will send users a notification when their research is complete.

ChatGPT's New AI Agent Price And Who Can Access It

Initially, Deep Research will be available to OpenAI’s Pro users, who pay $200 per month. There are plans to extend access to the $20-a-month Plus tier after safety evaluations in the next month. The tool is designed for professionals in fields like engineering, finance, literature, and biology, helping them save time and effort on in-depth research.