OpenAI Launches New Tool For Businesses To Build AI Agents: All You Want To Know

New Delhi: OpenAI has released new tools to help developers and enterprises build useful and reliable agents.

"These new tools streamline core agent logic, orchestration, and interactions, making it significantly easier for developers to get started with building agents. Over the coming weeks and months, we plan to release additional tools and capabilities to further simplify and accelerate building agentic applications on our platform," said OpenAI.

-- The new set of APIs and tools specifically designed to simplify the development of agentic applications:

-- The new Responses API⁠(opens in a new window), combining the simplicity of the Chat Completions API with the tool use capabilities of the Assistants API for building agents

-- Built-in tools including web search⁠(opens in a new window), file search⁠(opens in a new window), and computer use⁠(opens in a new window)

-- The new Agents SDK⁠(opens in a new window) to orchestrate single-agent and multi-agent workflows

-- Integrated observability tools⁠(opens in a new window) to trace and inspect agent workflow execution.

The company has introduced the Responses API that will provide a more flexible foundation for developers building agentic applications. With a single Responses API call, developers will be able to solve increasingly complex tasks using multiple tools and model turns.

In February this year, OpenAI released research preview of GPT‑4.5 — its largest and best model for chat yet — for ChatGPT Pro users and developers worldwide. ChatGPT Pro users will be able to select GPT‑4.5 in the model picker on web, mobile and desktop.

GPT‑4.5 is a step forward in scaling up pre-training and post-training, said OpenAI. By scaling unsupervised learning, GPT‑4.5 improves its ability to recognise patterns, draw connections, and generate creative insights without reasoning.