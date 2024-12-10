OpenAI Launches Text-To-Video Model Sora Turbo For ChatGPT Plus And Pro Users; Check Features, Price, And Availability

Text-To-Video AI Model Sora Turbo: Sam Altman-led OpenAI has launched its artificial intelligence model named Sora Turbo which creates video from text expanding its foray into multimodal AI technologies. The text-to-video artificial intelligence (AI) model is released for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users and was previewed in February.

AI Model Sora Turbo: Features

OpenAI has developed a new interface to make it easier for users to prompt Sora Turbo with text, images and videos. People will be able to generate videos up to 1080p resolution and with a maximum duration of 20 seconds.

The new ‘Remix’ feature lets you replace, remove, or reimagine elements in your clips, while the ‘Re-cut’ option helps you identify and isolate the best frames, extending them in either direction to seamlessly complete a scene.

Moreover, users can also organise and edit unique sequences from their videos on a personal timeline with the ‘Storyboard’ feature.

AI Model Sora Turbo: Availability

It is now available to ChatGPT Plus and Pro users as Sora Turbo at no additional cost in select countries, including India, Canada, Australia, and Japan (excluding the EU, UK, and Switzerland). The text-to-video AI model enables users to generate videos quickly and efficiently.

Text-To-Video AI Model: Interface

Users now can enjoy enhanced text, image, and video input capabilities, complemented by a new storyboard tool that enables precise frame-by-frame adjustments for a seamless creative experience.

Sora Turbo Plus And Pro Subscription Plan And Price

The AI model Sora Turbo is included at no extra cost with a ChatGPT Plus subscription, users can create up to 50 videos per month at 480p resolution, or a smaller number at 720p for higher-quality outputs.

On the other hand, the Pro Plan is designed for heavy users, the upcoming plans will offer 10 times more usage, support for higher resolutions, and the ability to create longer-duration videos. However, the pricing options are set to launch in early 2025.

AI Model Sora Turbo: Safety And Privacy

Videos are embedded with C2PA metadata, allowing users to verify their origin from Sora, ensuring authenticity. Adding further, strict measures are in place to block child sexual abuse materials and harmful deepfake content, prioritising safety and privacy.