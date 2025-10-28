OpenAI Offers Free Access To ChatGPT Go For All Users In India For 1 Year From THIS Date

OpenAI ChatGPT Go Access In India: OpenAI announced that it will offer one year of free access to ChatGPT Go for all users in India who sign up during a special promotional period starting November 4. The offer celebrates OpenAI’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru, which will also take place on the same day.

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s new subscription plan that provides access to advanced features such as higher message limits, more image generation, longer memory, and the ability to upload extra files and images. All these features are powered by the latest GPT 5 model.

OpenAI ChatGPT Go Access Introduced In India

The plan was first introduced in India in August after users requested a more affordable way to use ChatGPT’s advanced tools. Within a month, the number of paid ChatGPT users in India more than doubled, prompting OpenAI to expand ChatGPT Go to about 90 countries worldwide.

India is now ChatGPT’s second-largest and one of the fastest-growing markets, with millions of students, professionals, and developers using the tool daily to learn new skills, enhance creativity, and build innovative projects. The new offer reflects OpenAI’s continued “India-first” approach and supports the government’s IndiaAI Mission, which aims to expand access to artificial intelligence tools and encourage innovation across the country.

OpenAI Working With Civil Society Groups

OpenAI is also working with civil society groups, educational platforms, and government-led initiatives to make AI tools more accessible and inclusive. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the free 12-month offer, with more details to be announced soon. Nick Turley, Vice President and Head of ChatGPT, said the company has been inspired by how Indian users are using ChatGPT Go.

“Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people across India easily access and benefit from advanced AI. We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools,” he said. (With IANS Inputs)