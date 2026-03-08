OpenAI Robotics head Caitlin Kalinowski quits, raises concerns over AI use in Pentagon systems

OpenAI’s Robotics Chief Resigns: The head of OpenAI’s robotics team, Caitlin Kalinowski, has announced his resignation after the company decided to deploy its artificial intelligence (AI) models on the classified network of the United States Department of Defense. In a post on X, Kalinowski said AI could play an important role in national security. However, he expressed concerns about the possible surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and the development of lethal autonomous systems without human approval.

“AI has an important role in national security. But surveillance of Americans without judicial oversight and lethal autonomy without human authorisation are lines that deserved more deliberation than they got,” he wrote, adding that the decision to step down was difficult.

OpenAI confirmed his departure in an emailed statement, saying its agreement with the Defense Department provides a workable path for the responsible use of AI in national security while maintaining clear limits. According to the company, those limits include no domestic surveillance and no autonomous weapons.

OpenAI also acknowledged that the issue has sparked strong opinions and said it will continue discussions with employees, government agencies, civil society groups and communities worldwide. Kalinowski joined OpenAI in November 2024 after leading the augmented-reality glasses team at Meta Platforms. In a late-February deal with the Pentagon, OpenAI agreed to deploy advanced AI systems “in classified environments,” according to a company release. The firm also urged the government to make similar access available to other AI companies. (Also Read: Vivo X300 FE likely to launch in India: Could debut with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a 6500mAh battery; Check expected specs and price)

“We retain full discretion over our safety stack, we deploy via the cloud, cleared OpenAI personnel are in the loop, and we have strong contractual protections. This is in addition to the strong existing protections in US law,” the company said. The deal came after talks between the Trump administration and Anthropic broke down. Anthropic said it would challenge a Pentagon designation that labelled the company a supply-chain risk. OpenAI also publicly disagreed with the decision to blacklist Anthropic.

Anthropic confirmed that it has been formally designated a “Supply Chain Risk (SCR)” by the US government. The company’s CEO also apologised for criticising Donald Trump. The CEO clarified that the designation applies only to the use of Anthropic’s Claude models in Department of War contracts and not to all uses of Claude by customers who hold such contracts. (With IANS Inputs)