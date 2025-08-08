Advertisement
OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT-5 Along With GPT-5-Mini And GPT-5-Nano; Check Features, Pricing, And How To Use It

ChatGPT 5 Features And Pricing: OpenAI has introduced two new variants: GPT-5-mini, a lightweight model, and GPT-5-nano, a faster, more cost-effective option available exclusively through the API. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2025, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT-5 Along With GPT-5-Mini And GPT-5-Nano; Check Features, Pricing, And How To Use It Image Credit: @OpenAI/X

ChatGPT 5 Features And Pricing: OpenAI has started rolling out its latest language model, GPT-5, to both free and paid ChatGPT users. The newest version of its advanced AI chatbot brings significant upgrades that are already generating buzz. The new language model is touted as OpenAI's most powerful language model yet. It promises a faster, smarter, and more user-friendly ChatGPT experience.

The update brings new model variants, expanded system integrations, and enhanced performance and safety. According to the company, GPT-5 offers greater accuracy and efficiency, with fewer hallucinations compared to previous versions. The company has introduced two new variants: GPT-5-mini, a lightweight model, and GPT-5-nano, a faster, more cost-effective option available exclusively through the API.

ChatGPT 5 Features

The advanced AI chatbot comes with better reasoning skills, more accurate answers, and smoother performance across different types of input. It can now understand images, have voice conversations, and respond with more emotional awareness. If memory is turned on, it also remembers user preferences, making chats feel more personal over time.

ChatGPT 5: How To Use It

Step 1: Open the official ChatGPT app on your mobile device or go to chat.openai.com on the web.

Step 2: Create a free account or log in with your existing OpenAI credentials.

Step 3: Select GPT-4o from the model options to access the latest version, which includes GPT-5 features.

Step 4: Use ChatGPT for free, or upgrade to the ChatGPT Plus plan for access to advanced tools like file uploads, image generation, and code analysis.

ChatGPT 5 Pricing

OpenAI offers different plans for using GPT-5. The free plan gives you basic access with features like web browsing, voice mode, and limited file uploads. The Plus plan, which costs $20/month, includes more usage, better voice features, and limited access to Sora video generation. For more advanced needs, the Pro plan costs $200/month and offers unlimited GPT-5 Pro access, faster performance, advanced voice and video features, longer agent sessions, and early access to new tools. (Also Read: ChatGPT-5 Launch: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Predicts India Will Be OpenAI's Second-Largest Market After US)

If you're working in a group, the Team plan costs $25 per user per month (billed yearly) or $30 per user (billed monthly). There’s also an Enterprise plan with custom pricing—teams need to contact OpenAI’s sales team to learn more.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK