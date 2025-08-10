OpenAI Sends Surprise Message To Employees, Announces Million-Dollar Bonuses To Retain AI Talent

OpenAI ChatGPT-5 Launch: ChatGPT maker OpenAI is giving huge bonus payouts to around 1,000 employees to retain AI talent. This is about one-third of its full-time staff. Just before the launch of GPT-5, CEO Sam Altman surprised employees with the news on Slack. According to The Verge, the two-year quarterly bonuses are for researchers and software engineers working in applied engineering, scaling, and safety teams.

The bonus amount depends on the role and seniority. Top researchers will get millions, while engineers will receive hundreds of thousands. Payments will be made every quarter for two years and can be taken in cash, stock, or both.

Why Open AI CEO Announces Million-Dollar Bonus?

Salt Altman informed that the rise in compensation was a result of market dynamics, likely driven by the demand for AI talent. “As we mentioned a few weeks ago, we have been looking at comp for our technical teams given the movement in the market,” The Verge cited Altman's message to employees as saying. “We very much intend to keep increasing comp as we keep doing better and better as a company,” he wrote. “But we wanted to be transparent about this one since it’s a new thing for us,” he added.

Tech giants and well-funded startups in Silicon Valley are intensifying competition for AI expertise, announcing bonuses to attract talent. Altman has recently lost several key researchers to Meta, while Elon Musk's xAI is also seeking to attract talent.

India Is OpenAI’s Second-Largest Market

India is OpenAI’s second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become its biggest market in the near future, according to its CEO Sam Altman.

ChatGPT‑5 Available To All Customers

ChatGPT‑5 is available to all users, with Plus subscribers getting more usage, and Pro subscribers getting access to GPT‑5 pro, a version with extended reasoning for even more comprehensive and accurate answers. “GPT‑5 is a unified system with a smart, efficient model that answers most questions, a deeper reasoning model (GPT‑5 thinking) for harder problems, and a real‑time router that quickly decides which to use based on conversation type, complexity, tool needs, and your explicit intent,” the company noted. (With IANS Inputs)