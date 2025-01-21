Advertisement
OpenAI set to Unveil AI Super-Agents With PhD-Level Human Intelligence: Reports

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, projects that by 2025, AI agents may be used in the workplace, revolutionizing a number of industries by increasing corporate productivity through the automation of labor-intensive jobs.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 21, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
OpenAI is reportedly set to unveil AI super-agents with a PhD-level human intelligence as early as January 30. These autonomous agents are expected to revolutionize artificial intelligence integration into everyday life and business operations. According to recent reports, OpenAI is discussing the launch with US government officials.

What is an AI Super-Agent?

An AI super-agent is a highly developed software system carrying out complex tasks with little human assistance. The AI super-agent is reportedly capable of addressing complex problems with the proficiency of a doctoral graduate, akin to a highly skilled professional. OpenAI's rumored "Operator" AI super-agent is capable of handling complex tasks like code writing, travel planning, research, and strategic business decisions. 

Impact on Economy and Workforce

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, projects that by 2025, AI agents may be used in the workplace, revolutionizing a number of industries by increasing corporate productivity through the automation of labor-intensive jobs.

Discussions with US government officials 

According to reports, OpenAI is working with US government representatives to address issues related to the ethical use of AI super-agents, employment displacement, and the economic consequences.

