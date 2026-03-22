OpenAI to double workforce to 8,000 by end-2026 amid rising competition from Anthropic: Report

OpenAI Hiring Surge: OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is planning to nearly double its workforce to around 8,000 employees by the end of the year. The move comes as the company pushes deeper into the enterprise market and tries to catch up with rival Anthropic, according to a report.

As per Financial Times, OpenAI currently has about 4,500 employees and is increasing hiring across teams such as product development, engineering, research, and sales. It is also adding specialised roles to help businesses use its AI tools more effectively. To support this growth, OpenAI has leased more office space in San Francisco, taking its total footprint in the city to over one million square feet. The company is also planning to hire nearly a dozen employees every day this year, the report added.

The report said the hiring push comes at a time when competition in the artificial intelligence sector is increasing, especially in the enterprise market where Anthropic has recently gained momentum. Data from payments firm Ramp shows that new business customers are choosing Anthropic’s products more often than those from OpenAI, a shift from last year’s trend. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro with 54-Hour battery and AI calling launched in India at Rs 3,999; Check specs and price)

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To respond to this, OpenAI is making strategic changes to strengthen its main products. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Sam Altman, has asked teams to focus again on key offerings, especially the chatbot ChatGPT, while also improving its coding model, Codex.

The company is also working on integrating Codex with ChatGPT into a unified platform aimed at both enterprise users and consumers, a move expected to enhance usability and drive adoption. OpenAI is further exploring partnerships with private equity firms to deploy its AI tools across portfolio companies, signalling a deeper push into business applications. (Also Read: How to charge your phone using laptop without charger: Is it safe for battery, speed, and performance)

The report also highlighted that despite rapid growth, both OpenAI and Anthropic remain loss-making, investing heavily in training advanced AI models. The companies are now under pressure to increase revenues and move towards profitability, with potential public listings being considered in the near term. (With IANS Inputs)