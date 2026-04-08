OpenAI's ChatGPT becomes second most downloaded app in world, AI boom surges

Most Downloaded ChatGpt App: For years, apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook ruled the global charts, shaping how people connect and spend time online. They set the standard for reach, engagement, and influence. But that story is starting to change. According to Sensor Tower’s latest global mobile report, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has surged to become the second most downloaded app in the world. What makes this rise even more striking is how quickly it has happened.

The AI-powered platform has seen explosive growth across both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. In fact, it now holds the title of the most downloaded artificial intelligence app of the year, signalling a major shift in what users want from their apps. The growing popularity of AI tools shows a clear shift in how people are using mobile apps. Meanwhile, TikTok still leads globally in downloads, in-app purchases, and total time spent, AI apps are quickly gaining ground.

According to the report, users spent more money on non-gaming apps than on games for the first time. While mobile game revenue still grew 1 per cent year-on-year, downloads dropped by 7 per cent, indicating that the gaming audience is becoming stable but still willing to spend. The biggest growth, however, came from AI-powered tools.

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The report also shows a sharp rise in the use of AI assistants, which have now become the 10th largest app category globally based on total time spent. This segment recorded a massive 426 per cent year-on-year growth, making it one of the fastest-growing categories in both downloads and in-app purchase revenue. Much of this growth was driven by ChatGPT, which saw downloads jump by 148 per cent and in-app purchase revenue surge by 254 per cent.

Riding this growing wave of interest, several AI apps quickly found their moment in the spotlight. Names like Google Gemini, DeepSeek, Doubao, Perplexity, Grok, Meta AI, and Microsoft Copilot steadily climbed the charts, each carving out its own space in the AI boom. It quietly signalled a bigger shift. AI was no longer limited to dedicated apps. Instead, generative features were becoming part of everyday tools people already use, reshaping how users interact with even the most routine applications.

The rise of AI tools is quietly reshaping the mobile app market, something Sensor Tower’s data has been tracking since 2014. What started as a gradual shift is now turning into a clear trend. Interestingly, downloads have stayed largely flat, but the real story lies elsewhere. Revenue is climbing steadily, suggesting that users are not just trying these apps, they are sticking around and spending more time on them. For developers, this signals deeper engagement and stronger earning potential.

One number captures this shift perfectly. ChatGPT’s in-app purchase revenue has jumped by 254 percent. It reflects a growing comfort among users to pay for advanced features and subscriptions, especially when it comes to powerful AI tools that are becoming part of everyday life.