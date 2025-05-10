Operation Sindoor: IT Ministry Shares Do’s And Don’ts For Internet Users Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Operation Sindoor: Amid the ongoing tension at the India-Pakistan border, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a crucial advisory for internet users across India. With rising threats of misinformation and cyber-attacks, the government is urging users to stay vigilant, avoid sharing unverified content, and report suspicious online activity. The advisory serves as a timely reminder of the role every citizen plays in safeguarding the country’s digital ecosystem.

The ministry (MeitY) has outlined key do’s and don’ts to help citizens navigate the online space responsibly during this sensitive time, aiming to maintain digital safety and national security. The IT Ministry also posted a list of ‘dos and don’ts’ on X (formerly Twitter) and asked the users to be vigilant and responsible.

Critical Online Safety Alert always follow cybersecurity precautions. Stay cautious while online—don’t fall for traps or misinformation. Be patriotic, stay vigilant, stay safe.#Digitalindia #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/IIRKGzsh27 — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) May 9, 2025

India-Pakistan Conflict: Do’s

Verify Information Before Sharing: Share only news and updates from official government sources or verified media outlets.

Report Misinformation: Flag and report fake news or suspicious content to authorities (e.g., WhatsApp: 8799711259, Email: socialmedia@pib.gov.in).

Use Strong Passwords: Update passwords regularly and enable two-factor authentication on important accounts.

Stay Updated: Follow official government handles (like @PIBFactCheck) for real-time updates.

Educate Others: Inform family and friends about safe online behavior during such sensitive times.

Secure Devices: Install antivirus software and keep operating systems updated.

India-Pakistan Conflict: Don’ts

Don’t Share Unverified Content: Avoid spreading rumors, videos, or images that could trigger panic or mislead others.

Don’t Engage In Hate Speech: Refrain from posting inflammatory, communal, or divisive content.

Don’t Click on Suspicious Links: Beware of phishing attempts disguised as war updates or news alerts.

Don’t Use VPNs for Illegal Activity: Avoid using VPNs to access blocked content or spread harmful material.

Don’t Mimic Military Communications: Never create or share fake military orders, alerts, or troop movements.

Don’t Amplify Enemy Propaganda: Sharing enemy narratives or disinformation can harm national interests.

Report Misinformation Via WhatsApp:

Furthermore, the IT Ministry has urged users to report any misinformation by messaging on WhatsApp at 8799711259 or emailing socialmedia@pib.gov.in. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information And Broadcasting has issued a crucial advisory to OTT platforms, streaming services, and digital intermediaries operating in India. This advisory follows Operation Sindoor, a strategic mission executed by the Indian Armed Forces.

Earlier on Saturday, India firmly rejected Pakistan’s false propaganda, which wrongly claimed the destruction of key Indian military assets. Tensions between India and Pakistan have been steadily rising since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.