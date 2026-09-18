Opinion: The power of AI, guided by spirituality

By Dr. Chinmay Pandya
Human civilization has entered an era in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly influencing both the course and character of our lives. Education, healthcare, science, industry, communication, governance and everyday life—there is hardly any sphere where AI has not made its presence felt. Machines are now learning, analysing information and simplifying increasingly complex tasks. At such a time, a natural question arises: Are more intelligent machines alone enough to guarantee a better future for humanity? The answer lies not merely in technology, but in human consciousness.
AI can analyse information, process vast amounts of data and suggest solutions to complex problems. But compassion, sensitivity, self-awareness, moral discernment and a commitment to the greater good cannot emerge from technological computation alone. A machine may tell us how effective a particular decision could be, but whether that decision is humane and beneficial must ultimately be determined by human conscience and wisdom. This is precisely where the need for Spiritual Intelligence becomes evident.
Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya regarded science and spirituality not as opposing forces, but as complementary dimensions of human progress. His philosophy emphasised that science enables human beings to understand and gain mastery over the external world, while spirituality enables them to recognise their inner powers and guides them towards their constructive and responsible use. In the age of AI, this vision appears more relevant than ever. Technology can expand human capabilities, but the direction in which those capabilities are used will ultimately be determined by human values, character and consciousness.
What we need today is not to fear AI, but to connect its immense power with human values. Technology in itself is neither good nor bad; its character is determined by the purpose for which it is used. If AI is applied to healthcare, education, environmental protection, social justice and human welfare, it can become a tremendous blessing. But when driven by selfishness, domination or destructive intentions, the same power can become a serious challenge.
Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya's teaching that “Thoughts create the world” can serve as an important guiding principle in this age. If human thought is rooted in sensitivity, compassion and the welfare of all, the technologies created by humanity will also be directed towards human well-being. Therefore, alongside the advancement of AI, the refinement of human thought and consciousness is equally essential.
This synthesis is particularly important in education. It will not be enough to teach future generations merely how to use AI. They must also understand why, when and to what extent technology should be used. The citizens of the future must be equipped with wisdom alongside knowledge, responsibility alongside capability, and sensitivity alongside intelligence.
In essence, “AI for Spirituality” does not envision a conflict between technology and spirituality; rather, it represents a harmonious integration of the two. AI can help us understand and navigate the external world more efficiently, while spirituality encourages us to look within and discover the deeper purpose of life.
The future of humanity will therefore depend not only on how intelligent our machines become, but also on how wise, compassionate and conscious the human beings operating them become.
The greatest need of our time, therefore, is the development of Spiritual Intelligence alongside Artificial Intelligence.
Let technology become our strength, but let spirituality determine its direction.
Let machines become intelligent, and human beings become wise.
Let science become the instrument of progress, and consciousness the guiding force for human welfare.
Let technology remain in our hands, and spirituality in our hearts.
That is the true intelligence of the future.
(The author is the vice-president of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar, and a renowned expert in Artificial Intelligence. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, editorial stance, or position of Zee News, its management, or its parent company.)
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