Opinion: The power of AI, guided by spirituality

Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya regarded science and spirituality not as opposing forces, but as complementary dimensions of human progress. His philosophy emphasised that science enables human beings to understand and gain mastery over the external world, while spirituality enables them to recognise their inner powers and guides them towards their constructive and responsible use. In the age of AI, this vision appears more relevant than ever. Technology can expand human capabilities, but the direction in which those capabilities are used will ultimately be determined by human values, character and consciousness.