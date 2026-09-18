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Opinion: The power of AI, guided by spirituality

AI can analyse information, process vast amounts of data and suggest solutions to complex problems. But compassion, sensitivity, self-awareness, moral discernment and a commitment to the greater good cannot emerge from technological computation alone.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 02:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
Opinion: The power of AI, guided by spirituality

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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