Oppo A18 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: The Chinese tech company Oppo has unveiled a new A-series budget smartphone in India called the Oppo A18 before launching its new Find N3 Flip foldable smartphone later this month. The recently released Oppo A18 features a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display, Android 13, and dual rear cameras.

Oppo A18: Price

The new Oppo A18 is available in Glowing Blue and Glowing Black color variants and costs Rs 9,999 in India. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Grab MacBook Air 2 For Just Rs 69,900 - Check How)

Oppo A18: From Where To Buy?

The product may be purchased offline via accredited retail shops in the nation and online from the Oppo website.

Oppo A18: Bank Offers

Customers who use SBI cards, One card, IDFC First Bank credit cards, Bank of Baroda credit cards, and AU Bank credit cards are also eligible for a Rs 1000 cashback incentive from the business.

Oppo A18: Specifications

The 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen on Oppo's new A-series smartphone features a 90Hz refresh rate, 7201612 pixel resolution, and 720 nits of maximum brightness.

The Mali G52 MC2 GPU is included with the Oppo A18, powered by MediaTek's Helio G85 processor. Additionally, the smartphone has 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone supports two SIM cards and runs ColorOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13. The Oppo A18 has Bluetooth 5.3, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and facial recognition technology. To speak of the battery, it has a sizable 5000mAh capacity.

The new Oppo cheap smartphone has a dual rear camera arrangement that consists of an 8MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The device sports a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Find N3 Flip, Oppo's replacement for the Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone, will soon be available in India. Oppo's next foldable phone is anticipated to have identical characteristics to the Chinese model.