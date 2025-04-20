Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Specs, Price

Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch: Oppo has officially announced the launch date of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The device is confirmed to feature an IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The company will launch the phone in India on April 24. It arrives as the successor to last year’s Oppo A3 Pro 5G smartphone in the country. However, the Indian version of the Oppo A5 Pro 5G will be quite different from the model available in China.

The Oppo A5 Pro 5G is expected to be offered in a brownish colour and has been teased to provide a 200 percent network boost for seamless connectivity, even in challenging environments.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone is expected to run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, ensuring efficient performance. The device may pack a large 5,800mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

The phone is said to come with an IP69 rating, along with a 360-degree damage-proof armour body for enhanced drop resistance. For photography, it could include a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. For selfies and video calls, there is expected to be a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India (Expected)

According to a report, the smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model might be priced at around Rs 19,999. However, these are speculative prices and should be taken with a grain of salt.