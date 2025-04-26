OPPO A5 Pro 5G Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 20,000; Check Specs, Bank Offers, and Alternative Options

OPPO A5 Pro 5G India Launch: Chinese electronic brand Oppo has launched the OPPO A5 Pro 5G smartphone for the mid-segment buyers in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone comes as a successor to the OPPO A3 Pro, which launched in the country last June. It is available in Mocha Brown and Feather Blue shades colour options. The OPPO A5 Pro 5G is offered in the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB+256GB storage model.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G AI Features:

The device comes equipped with a variety of AI-powered features, such as AI Eraser 2.0, LivePhoto, AI Portrait Retouching, AI Reflection Remover, AI Studio, and more.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Specification

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch IPS panel with an HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring fluid visuals. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, which is supported by VC cooling technology for improved thermal management during intensive tasks.

It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and comes pre-installed with the Trinity Engine for enhanced performance. The phone packs a robust 5,800mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, offering quick power top-ups.

On the photography front, the smartphone houses a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus, accompanied by a 2MP monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is available in two storage variants. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 17,999, while the higher-end variant offering 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage comes at a price of Rs 19,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via OPPO India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and major retail outlets across the country.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Bank Offers

OPPO is providing an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,500 on credit cards from SBI, IDFC FIRST Bank, BOB Financial, Federal Bank, and DBS. Adding further, customers can benefit from up to six months of no-cost EMI and a zero down payment option.

OPPO A5 Pro 5G Alternative

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is priced at Rs 15,999, while the iQOO Z10x comes in slightly lower at Rs 14,999. Meanwhile, the Acer Super ZX Pro is available for Rs 17,990. The realme P3 is priced at Rs 16,999, offering a competitive option in its segment.

Adding further, the POCO X7 is available for Rs 18,698, while the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion comes in at Rs 19,499, providing customers with a range of choices across different price points.