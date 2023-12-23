Oppo A59 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Bank Offers, And More

New Delhi: Oppo has recently expanded its A-series lineup in India by introducing Oppo A59 5G. This is the company's latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone. The device is available in the Indian market at a price below Rs 15,000.

Oppo A59 5G: Price In India

Oppo A59 is available for Rs 14,999 in India. (Also Read: Poco M6 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Sale Date, Bank Offers, And More)

Oppo A59 5G: Where It Can Be Purchased?

It can be purchased from Oppo's official store, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized retail outlets. (Also Read: OnePlus Ace 3 Expected To Launch In China On This Date: Check Rumoured Details)

Oppo A59 5G: Sale Date

Customers can purchase the 5G device from December 25.

Oppo A59 5G: Variants And Colour Options

It would be available in two variants with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and comes in two colors, Silk Gold and Starry Black.

Oppo A59 5G: Bank Offers

Customers will have the opportunity to receive a cashback of up to Rs 1,500 and enjoy no-cost EMI for six months when using SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank, and One Card from the mainline retail stores and the official Oppo store.

Oppo A59 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A59 5G comes with a slim body design and is equipped with a 90Hz sunlight screen delivering a brightness of 720 NITS. For storage, this 5G smartphone offers 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is expandable up to 6GB.

The device includes a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera, and an 8MP front-facing lens for selfies. It incorporates an Ultra Night Mode for clear night photos and utilizes multi-frame noise reduction.