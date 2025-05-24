Oppo A5x 5G Launched In India With AI Features Under Rs 15,000; Check Camera, Battery, Specs And Launch Offers

Oppo A5x 5G India Launch: Chinese electronic brand OPPO has expanded its A-series of smartphones and launched the A5x 5G handset in India. The dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 15 operating system topped with the company’s own layer of ColorOS 15. The newly launched smartphone comes with durability features which includes IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, 360-degree Armour Body with reinforced glass, and military-grade certification for shock resistance.

The Oppo A5x 5G smartphone is offered in Midnight Blue and Laser White colour options. The smartphone comes with AI features which includes AI Eraser 2.0, Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Clarity Enhancer for improving image quality, restoring details, and removing unwanted objects.

Oppo A5x 5G Specifications:

It features a 6.67-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1604 pixels and supports adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and packs a massive 6,000mAh battery. It also supports 45W fast charging, and the company claims the phone can reach up to 30% charge in just 20 minutes. The display offers a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring decent visibility even in bright conditions. On the photography front, the device sports a 32MP rear camera along with a 5MP front-facing shooter for selfies.

Oppo A5x 5G Price In India And Availability

The Oppo A5x 5G smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and it is priced at Rs 13,999. The device will be available for purchase starting May 25. Customers can buy the Oppo A5x 5G online via Amazon.in, Flipkart, and the official Oppo e-Store, as well as offline through authorized retail outlets across the country.

Oppo A5x 5G Launch Offers

The Oppo A5x 5G smartphone also comes with a cashback offer of Rs 1,000 and 3 months of no-cost EMI, available through SBI Card, IDFC FIRST Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank.