OPPO A6 5G Smartphone Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Display, Camera, Price, Bank Offer And Other Features

OPPO A6 5G Price In India: Oppo has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the Oppo A6 5G smartphone in India. The newly-launched mid-range smartphone focuses on battery life, durability and 5G connectivity. The OPPO A6 5G runs Android 15 with ColorOS 15 and comes in Sapphire Blue, Ice White and Sakura Pink colour options. The smartphone measures 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6mm and weighs around 216g.

OPPO A6 5G Specifications

The Oppo A6 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720×1,570-pixel resolution, featuring a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate for fluid scrolling and responsive interactions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. On the camera front, the smartphone offers a dual rear setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, while the front houses an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset supports video recording at up to 1080p resolution at 60fps. A major highlight is its massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The Oppo A6 5G also boasts strong durability with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. (Also Read: OnePlus To Be Dismantled? What It Means For Existing Users As India CEO Breaks Silence And Says...)

On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4 and a USB Type-C port. On the security front, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock, while onboard sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor and an e-compass.

OPPO A6 5G Price In India And Bank Offer

The smartphone starts at Rs 17,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 19,999, while the top-end 6GB RAM + 256GB storage version costs Rs 21,999. As part of the launch offers, Oppo is giving an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 and a three-month no-cost EMI option on select credit and debit cards. The smartphone is currently available for purchase through the Oppo India online store. (Also Read: Will GTA 6 Release On PC After Explosion At Rockstar North HQ? Check Expected System Requirements And Price)