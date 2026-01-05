Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Display, Camera, Chipset And Other Features

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Price In India: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has expanded its A-series of smartphones with the launch of Oppo A6 Pro 5G in India. The dual SIM smartphone runs on the Android 15 operating system topped with ColorOS 15. The newly-launched smartphone comes in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB storage variants. It is offered in Cappuccino Brown and Aurora Gold colour options.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Specifications

The OPPO A6 Pro 5G features an HD+ display with a 720 x 1570 pixel resolution and supports a smooth refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 3600 chipset, delivering reliable performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The smartphone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, offering up to 950 hours of standby time and 21.8 hours of video playback.

The device is fully charge in just 64 minutes, setting a new benchmark for power efficiency on the go. For photography, the device sports a 50MP main camera paired with a 2MP monochrome sensor, along with a 16MP front camera.

To ensure smooth performance, it comes with the SuperCool VC cooling system and AI GameBoost technology. The OPPO A6 Pro 5G is also SGS-certified for IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, providing strong protection against water and dust.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Price In India And Bank Offer

The smartphone is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. Consumers can purchase the smartphone online from Amazon.in, Flipkart, and the Oppo Store, as well as from authorised retail stores across the country. As part of the launch offers, the company is offering a 10% instant bank discount along with a no-cost EMI option for up to 24 months.