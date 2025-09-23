Oppo A6 Pro 5G, Oppo A6 Pro 4G Launched; Check Camera, Display, Design, Price And Other Features

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launch: Oppo has launched its A6 smartphone lineup with two new models — the A6 Pro 4G and the A6 Pro 5G. Both smartphones are available in four colour options: Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, Coral Pink, and Rosewood Red. The Oppo A6 Pro 4G has been listed in Vietnam, while the A6 Pro 5G was launched in China a few weeks ago.

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM with 256GB ROM, and 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM. The phone weighs around 185 grams, has a thickness of 8mm, and supports external storage via a card slot as well as USB OTG. The Oppo A6 Pro 5G also offers multiple camera modes, including Panorama, Night, Slow Motion, Dual-View Video, and an Underwater mode.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G Specifications:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 10-bit colour depth, and 1,400 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. On the photography front, it comes with a dual rear setup comprising a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor, while the front houses a 16MP selfie camera.

For connectivity, the smartphone offers dual SIM support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and region-specific NFC. The device runs on ColorOS 15.0.

Oppo A6 Pro 4G Specifications

It comes with a 6.57-inch OLED display offering 1080p+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and also includes a vapor chamber for heat management. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Orders Cancelled, Netizens Call It ‘SCAM’)

The device houses a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, which is twice as fast as the previous 4G model. For optics, it sports a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front is equipped with a 16MP camera for selfies.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G And Oppo A6 Pro 4G Price And Availability

The Oppo A6 Pro 4G is already listed in Vietnam, but details regarding the pricing and availability of the A6 Pro 5G remain unannounced. The global debut of the 5G model, including its launch in India, is expected soon. The listed price stands at VND 8,300,000 (approximately Rs 28,000), though reports indicate this may just be a placeholder.