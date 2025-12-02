OPPO A6x 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset; Check Camera, Battery, Display, Price, Availability And Other Features

OPPO A6x 5G Price In India: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its budget-friendly OPPO A6x 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched device is the successor to the A5x 5G, which was introduced earlier this year. The OPPO A6x 5G runs on ColorOS 15, offering several new features designed to enhance the overall user experience, including the Luminous Rendering Engine.

The OPPO A6x 5G comes in two elegant colour options, Ice Blue and Olive Green, giving users a stylish and refreshing look. It is available in three storage variants to suit different usage needs: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, providing a smoother performance and more space for apps and media.

OPPO A6x 5G Specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720x1,570 pixels, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 256ppi pixel density, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of up to 1,125 nits. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for smooth performance.

The smartphone houses a large 6,500mAh battery that supports 45W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. On the photography front, the OPPO A6x 5G features a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with a 77-degree field of view and autofocus. For selfies and video chats, there is 5-megapixel shooter at the front, offering the same 77-degree field of view for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm and weighs around 212 grams. (Also Read: Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset; Check Camera, Display, Battery Price, Sale And Other Specs)

OPPO A6x 5G Price In India And Availability

The OPPO A6x 5G comes in three variants which include the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs 12,499, 4GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 13,499, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 14,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone across major online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the OPPO Store, as well as mainline retail outlets. Customers can also avail a three-month no-cost EMI option on select bank cards.