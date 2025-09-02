Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Earbuds With Google Fast Pair Support Go On Sale In India; Check Features, Price And Discount

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Earbuds Price In India: Oppo launched the Enco Buds 3 Pro TWS wireless earbuds in India on August 11. Now, these earbuds go on sale from today. The company is extending limited-period offers on the sale of the earphones. It is offered in Glaze White and Graphite Grey colour options.

The newly launched earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and feature a lightweight, ergonomic design. They support intuitive touch controls and AI assistant access for added convenience. Each earbud weighs just 4.3g, while the case brings the total weight to 47.2g.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Earbuds Features

The wireless earbuds feature 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers with upgraded SHTW copper coils for improved sound quality. They support Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device connectivity and are compatible with AAC and SBC audio codecs. The earbuds also include touch controls, Google Fast Pair support, and carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

For gamers, a low-latency mode reduces audiovisual lag to just 47ms. Users can choose from three preset sound modes—Clear Vocals, Bass Boost, and Original Sound. It houses a 58mAh battery, while the charging case is equipped with a larger 560mAh unit. (Also Read: Realme 15T 5G Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery And AI Features; Check Camera, Display, Price And Launch Offers)

The earbuds offer up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge, extending to 54 hours with the case. A quick 10-minute charge delivers up to four hours of listening time. The case comes with a USB Type-C port for charging, and while each earbud weighs just 4.3g, the combined weight with the case is 47.2g.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro Earbuds Price In India, Availability And Discount

The device is priced at Rs. 1,799 and is available on Flipkart and the Oppo India website. Buyers can avail a Rs. 200 instant discount till September 4, bringing the effective cost down to Rs. 1,599.