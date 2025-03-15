Oppo F29 5G Pro And Oppo F29 5G India Launch Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Specs And Price

Oppo F29 5G series India Launch: Oppo, the Chinese electronics brand, is set to launch the Oppo F29 5G series smartphone in India. The series will include the OPPO F29 and OPPO F29 Pro smartphones. The company claims that the upcoming F29 series is designed to withstand India’s “challenging environmental conditions.”

Notably, the Oppo F29 5G series will launch in India on March 20 at 12 PM IST. Furthermore, the OPPO F29 Pro will be available in Marble White and Granite Black color options, while the OPPO F29 will come in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue. The smartphone is also said to feature a 360-degree Armour Body.

The Sponge Bionic cushioning on the OPPO F29 series is claimed to absorb impact during falls, minimizing potential damage. Both models promise strong durability along with advanced features.

Mark your calendars! Launching on 20th March 2025, at 12 PM – #OPPOF29Series5G, a masterpiece of durability and elegance, designed to stand out and built to last. Are you ready to meet #TheDurableChampion ? pic.twitter.com/VH9fBfXbzk — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 12, 2025

OPPO F29 and OPPO F29 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The OPPO F29 series will be available in multiple storage configurations. The standard OPPO F29 offers 8GB RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the OPPO F29 Pro includes an additional 12GB + 256GB variant for users needing more memory.

The OPPO F29 is powered by a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the other hand, the OPPO F29 Pro features a slightly smaller 6,000mAh battery but benefits from faster 80W SuperVOOC charging. Both models boast superior durability with an IP69 rating, ensuring resistance against water and dust.

Adding further, the devices maintain a sleek profile, measuring just 7.55mm in thickness and weighing 180 grams. Notably, the OPPO F29 series also meets IP66 and IP68 standards, further enhancing protection against harsh environmental conditions.

OPPO F29 and OPPO F29 Pro Price in India and Availability (Expected)

Although the exact pricing has not been confirmed, leaks suggest that the OPPO F29 Pro 5G and OPPO F29 could be priced under ₹25,000 in India. The devices will be available for purchase through major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and the OPPO India e-store.