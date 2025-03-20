Oppo F29 Series Launched In India With Full HD+ AMOLED Display—Check Price, Availability , Specs & More

New Delhi: The Oppo F29 series has launched, including the Oppo F29 and F29 Pro. These smartphones offer upgrades in design, performance, and features. Here’s a look at their price, camera, battery, chipset, and more.

Oppo F29 Pro & Oppo F29: Price and Availability

The Oppo F29 Pro is available in three variants: 8GB + 128GB for Rs 27,999, 8GB + 256GB for Rs 29,999, and 12GB + 256GB for Rs 31,999. Sales begin on April 1 through OPPO E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores.

The Oppo F29 comes in two configurations: 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 23,999 and 8GB + 256GB for Rs 25,999. You can buy it starting March 27 from OPPO E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail outlets.

Oppo F29 Pro & Oppo F29: Colours

The Oppo F29 Pro is available in two elegant shades—Marble White and Granite Black. Meanwhile, the Oppo F29 comes in Solid Purple and Glacier Blue, giving it a premium and stylish look.

Oppo F29 & F29 Pro: Specifications

Both Oppo F29 and F29 Pro feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness for a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Designed to handle tough conditions, these phones come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, making them resistant to dust, water submersion, and powerful water jets.

The Oppo F29 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, the same chipset used in the Reno 12 Pro. It runs on ColorOS 15 (Android 15) and is promised two major Android updates along with three years of security patches. The standard F29 5G comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor for efficient performance.

In terms of memory and storage, the F29 Pro 5G offers up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, while the F29 5G supports up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both devices also feature stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

For photography, the F29 Pro 5G boasts a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP Sony front camera for selfies. The standard F29 5G also has a 50MP primary sensor, but with Samsung’s JN5 sensor, along with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP front camera.

When it comes to battery life, the F29 Pro 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, while the F29 5G features a larger 6,500mAh battery, though with 45W charging support.