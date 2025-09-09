Oppo F31 5G Official India Launch Date Confirmed; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display And Price

Oppo F31 5G India Launch: Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo F31 5G in India, following the debut of the Oppo K13 Turbo on August 11. The company has confirmed that the F31 Series 5G will arrive in the country on September 15. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch three new phones in the F31 lineup: the F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro+.

The Oppo F31 series is reported to debut with IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. All three smartphones are branded as “Durable Champion” in the marketing material, which suggests that there might be a big emphasis on durability.

Oppo F31 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo F31 5G is expected to feature a 6.57-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and could be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 or the Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone may pack a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. On the photography front, the phone is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The Oppo F31 5G is also expected to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a unique Speaker Drainage system that emits pulsating sounds to clear trapped water from the speaker, ensuring clear audio output after liquid exposure. (Also Read: iPhone 17 Launch Today: What The Next-Gen iPhone 17 Models Could Look Like; Check Time And How To Watch Keynote Live)

Oppo F31 5G Price In India (Expected)

The Oppo F31 series is expected to start at around Rs 20,000, while the F31 Pro and Pro+ 5G may begin at Rs 35,000. The phones will be available in three colour options: Bloom Red, Cloud Green, and Midnight Blue—giving buyers stylish choices at different price points.