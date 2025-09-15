Oppo F31 5G Series Launched In India With Massive 7000mAh Battery; Check Camera, Display, Price And Other Features

Oppo F31 5G Series Price In India: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has expanded its lineup in India with the launch of the F31 5G series. Positioned in the mid-range segment, these smartphones highlight durability with three IP ratings and an aerospace-grade aluminum alloy frame. The Oppo F31 5G lineup includes the F31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and F31. Each smartphones in the lineup equipped with reinforced frames, tougher glass, enhanced cooling systems, and reliable connectivity designed to suit Indian conditions.

The company claims that the new F31 5G series is built to withstand extreme heat of up to 43 degrees Celsius, making it especially suitable for Indian users such as shopkeepers and delivery professionals who rely on their phones throughout the day. The smartphones run on ColorOS 15, based on Android 15, and come with the assurance of two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.

Oppo F31 5G Price In India And Availability

The price of the Oppo F31 5G in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option, with the same RAM, will cost Rs. 24,999. The company will offer the handset in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red colour options. The standard Oppo F31 5G will be available starting September 27 through OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Oppo F31 Pro 5G Price In India And Availability

The Oppo F31 Pro 5G has been priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The higher-end options with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. It will be available in Desert Gold and Space Grey colour options. The device will be available starting September 19 through OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G Price In India And Availability

Oppo F31 Pro+ 5G will start at Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option will be sold at Rs. 34,999. It will be available in three colour options - Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink. It will be available for purchase starting September 19, across OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.

Oppo F31 5G Specifications

The Phone features a 6.5-inch ultra-slim flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering a smooth and vibrant viewing experience. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, ensuring efficient performance for everyday tasks and gaming. In terms of cameras, it sports a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, along with a 16MP front camera for selfies. It is powered by a massive 7000mAh battery, designed to deliver long-lasting usage. (Also Read: iOS 26 Release Date And Time In India: From Liquid Glass Design To AI Upgrade; Check Features, Compatible iPhone Models And How To Install)

OPPO F31 Pro 5G Specifications

The device sports a 6.5-inch ultra-slim flat AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, ensuring reliable performance and efficiency. The smartphone houses a massive 7000mAh battery for extended usage without frequent charging. On the camera front, it features a dual rear setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, while selfies and video calls are handled by a high-resolution 32MP front camera.

OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G Specifications

It comes with a 6.8-inch ultra-slim flat AMOLED display offering a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an enhanced visual experience. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, delivering strong performance and efficiency. The device packs a massive 7000mAh battery to ensure long-lasting power. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor, while the front houses a 32MP camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.