OPPO F33 Series set to launch in India on THIS date with latest AI features, 50MP front and rear cameras

OPPO F33 series: OPPO has revealed key details about its upcoming OPPO F33 Series, which is set to launch in India on April 15, 2026. The company has highlighted changes in camera technology and design for its new mid-range smartphones.

One of the major highlights of the series is the 50MP ultra-wide front camera with a 100-degree field of view. This is expected to allow wider selfies, making it easier to include more people in a single frame. The front camera is supported by autofocus and is designed to adapt to group photography needs.

The device also introduces an AI-based feature called “Groupfie Expert,” which can automatically adjust the camera view. It widens the frame when multiple people are detected, aiming to improve group photos without manual adjustments.

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OPPO F33 series: Rear camera

The OPPO F33 Series is equipped with a 50MP rear main camera using the OV50D40 sensor. The camera system also includes several AI-based tools designed to improve image quality in different lighting conditions.

A new feature called AI Portrait Glow automatically adjusts lighting styles based on the environment. It can switch between different modes, such as Natural Light, Rim Light, and Studio Light, to improve portrait shots.

Additionally, the phone includes a multi-colour front fill light, which is designed to provide softer lighting for selfies, especially in low-light conditions. Another feature, called Popout, allows users to combine multiple images into layered compositions.

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OPPO F33 series: Design and build

The F33 Pro variant comes with a 6.57-inch flat display and weighs around 194 grams, making it relatively slim and easy to handle. It will be available in three colour options, including Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red.

OPPO has used a new dynamic 3D depth finish, which changes the look of the back panel depending on the viewing angle. The company has also introduced a cold carving process for the camera module, aiming to create a seamless design.

The OPPO F33 Series will be launched exclusively in India on April 15. More details, including pricing and availability, are expected to be announced at the event.