Oppo Find N3 Flip Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Oppo today unveiled the Find N3 Flip, the company's newest flip phone. The most recent Oppo device comes with a 3.26-inch AMOLED screen covered in Gorilla Glass Victus and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 CPU. The phone will go up against models like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Flip 5.

Sales of the Find N3 Flip begin at Rs 94,999 and begin on October 22 at 6 PM. The most recent flip-style phone from Oppo has a 6.8-inch LTPO inner display running at 120Hz and reaching a maximum brightness of 1600 nits. (Also Read: Confirmed! OnePlus' First FOLDABLE Smartphone Launch Date, Name Unveiled - Check Pics)

The phone is built on Android 13 and runs ColourOS 13.2, and it has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also features the OnePlus One's recognizable alert slider. It will receive 4 years of security updates in addition to 3 years of Android updates.

Hasselblad-tuned triple rear cameras are a feature of the Oppo Find N3 Flip. It consists of a 48MP ultrawide sensor, a 32MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS).

If you frequently take photos or participate in video meetings, the 32MP selfie camera on the front of the phone may come in helpful.

The new Oppo phone has the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor, the Find N2 Flip, which supports 44W fast charging. For Rs 94,999, you can get the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Oppo Find N3 Flip will be sold on Flipkart, the Oppo online store, and Oppo's physical stores. Additionally, the company is giving customers who use different bank cards up to Rs 12,000 in cashback.