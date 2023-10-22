trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2678408
OPPO FIND N3 FLIP

Oppo Find N3 Flip Sale Starts Today: Check Price, Bank Offers, Specifications, And More

The company is offering buyers a choice between the sophisticated Cream Gold and the sleek Sleek Black variants.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 09:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Oppo Find N3 Flip Sale Starts Today: Check Price, Bank Offers, Specifications, And More File Photo

New Delhi: Launching foldable smartphone is the trend for now for the smartphone makers. Following suit, the Chinese tech giant OPPO has launched Find N3 Flip in India few days back. Now, the smartphone is all set to hit the market for the first time today, on October 22 in India.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Price

Priced at Rs 94,999, the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be available for purchase at all OPPO stores, Flipkart, and major retail outlets. (Also Read: Crafting Profits: Invest Rs 50,000 In This Business Idea And Earn Rs 3 Lakh Per Month - Check)

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Colour Option

The company is offering buyers a choice between the sophisticated Cream Gold and the sleek Sleek Black variants. (Also Read: Invest Once In THIS LIC Scheme, And Reap A Whopping Return Of Rs 93 Lakh)

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Bank Offers

Prospective buyers can look forward to exciting offers, including a substantial cashback of Rs 12,000 through ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, and IDFC First Bank cards.

Existing OPPO users have the opportunity to trade in their current phones for the Find N3 Flip, earning an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000.

Oppo Find N3 Flip: Specifications

Delving into its impressive specifications, the Oppo Find N3 Flip boasts a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, complemented by a 3.2-inch outer screen featuring an AMOLED panel.

Powered by the robust MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset, this flip phone offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, all within a sleek design weighing approximately 198 grams and measuring 7.8mm in thickness when unfolded.

Equipped with a sophisticated camera setup, the Find N3 Flip sports three rear cameras, including a 50MP primary wide lens with OIS, a 32MP telephoto sensor, and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

Operating on the ColorOS 13 version, the phone promises two OS updates and houses a 4,300mAh battery supporting 44W wired fast charging, although wireless charging is not supported.

