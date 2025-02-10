Oppo Find N5 Global Launch Date Announced; Could Debut with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC – Check Expected Specs

Oppo Find N5 Global Launch: Chinese electronics brand Oppo has finally confirmed the official launch date for its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N5, after teasing the device for over a month. The much-anticipated smartphone is set to launch globally alongside the Oppo Watch X2 smartwatch. The company claims that it will be the world’s slimmest foldable smartphone yet and has also revealed its design and colour options.

According to the teaser video, Oppo has revealed the colour options of the Oppo Find N5. The device will be available in Jade White and Satin Black with a glass back, and a Twilight Purple variant with a leather back.

Oppo Find N5 Global Launch Date

The upcoming Oppo Find N5 will be launched at a global event in Singapore on February 20. The event will begin at 7 PM SGT (4:30 PM IST), according to the company. However, despite being labeled a global launch, there is no trace of this teaser on the Oppo India website.

Based on previous trends, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 and launched in India. The company has also disclosed that the Oppo Find N5 will be the first foldable smartphone to feature a 3D-printed titanium alloy hinge for improved durability.

Oppo Find N5 Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature an 8.12-inch inner foldable display, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with a 7-core variant of the chipset.

The device will come with 16GB of RAM, further expandable with 12GB of virtual RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. It will be backed by a 5,600mAh battery, supporting 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

Running on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, the smartphone will boast a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera, and another 50MP sensor, likely a 3x telephoto periscope lens.

OnePlus Open Price in India (Expected)

The OnePlus Open debuted in India in 2023 at a price of Rs 1,39,999. The upcoming OnePlus Open 2 is likely to launch in a similar or slightly higher price range.