Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500; Check Display, Camera, Battery Price And Availability

Oppo Find X9 Series Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has launched its Find X9 series in India for 2025, featuring the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. The new lineup brings major upgrades over last year’s Find X8 series. The Find X9 is available in two RAM and storage variants, while the Find X9 Pro comes in a single configuration.

The Oppo Find X9 is offered in Space Black, Titanium Grey, Velvet Red, and White. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro comes in Silk White, Titanium Charcoal, and Velvet Red. Notably, both the models run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. It is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and comes with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone packs a large 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

On the photography front, the Find X9 includes a triple rear camera setup which includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications

The smartphone features a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,600 nits, along with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor but offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. (Also Read: Realme UI 7.0 Beta Now Available In India: Check Features, Eligible Smartphones And How To Install It)

The device is equipped with a bigger 7,500mAh battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. For photography, the Find X9 Pro includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Oppo Find X9 Series Price In India And Availability

The Oppo Find X9 is priced at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and Rs 84,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model. The Oppo Find X9 Pro comes in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration, priced at Rs 1,09,999. Both Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro are available starting today at 12 PM IST through Flipkart and Oppo’s official website, with no introductory offers announced yet.