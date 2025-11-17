Oppo Find X9, Oppo Find X9 Pro Price Leaked In India Ahead Of November 18 Launch; Check Display, Battery, Camera, Processor And Other Features

Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch: Oppo is set to launch the Oppo Find X9 series in India on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The series includes the Oppo Find X9 and Oppo Find X9 Pro smartphones. The Oppo Find X9 lineup will debut with the world’s first 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera and the powerful LUMO Image Engine.

The Oppo Find X9 is expected to be offered in Space Black and Titanium Grey shades, while the Find X9 Pro will be available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal colourways. Notably, the OPPO Find X9 series is already launched in India. Vivo has stepped things up by rolling out OriginOS 6 globally and gradually phasing out Funtouch OS.

Oppo Find X9 Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming OPPO Find X9 Pro is expected to deliver powerful performance with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and fast UFS 4.1 storage. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

On the camera front, the device is anticipated to shine with a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera system, likely including a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens with the Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 200MP Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto camera.

The phone may also offer top-tier durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. To round things off, the Find X9 Pro is expected to pack a massive 7025mAh battery, making it a well-rounded flagship built for performance, photography, and endurance.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Specifications (Expected)

The OPPO Find X9 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display offering a crisp 1272 × 2772 pixel resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, promising top-tier flagship performance. The phone is also said to come with strong durability, featuring IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

On the Photography front, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP + 50MP + 200MP sensors. The Oppo Find X9 Pro is expected to house a massive 7050mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage for heavy-duty tasks, gaming, and multimedia.

OPPO Find X9 Series Price In India (Leaked)

Tipster Paras Guglani revealed the expected India pricing for the Oppo Find X9 series through a post on X (formerly Twitter). The OPPO Find X9 series is expected to launch with competitive pricing across its variants.

The standard OPPO Find X9 may start at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the higher-end 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is likely to be priced around Rs 84,999. Meanwhile, the flagship OPPO Find X9 Pro is expected to come in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, carrying a premium price tag of Rs 99,999. (Also Read: OnePlus 15R Likely To Launch In India; Could Debut With 7,800mAh Battery; Check Expected Display, Camera, Colour Options, Processor, Price And Other Features)

Special Hasselblad Kit Pricing (Expected)

OPPO is also introducing a dedicated Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for the Find X9 series, priced at Rs 29,999. When paired with the standard Find X9, the total cost comes to approximately Rs 1,04,998. For those opting for the top-end Find X9 Pro along with the kit, the combined price rises to around Rs 1,29,998.