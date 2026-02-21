OPPO Find X9 Review: Big Battery, 3nm Dimensity 9500 chipset, 6 years of security updates; Should you buy it? Check 5 pros and 3 cons

OPPO Find X9 Review India: Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the Find X9 series in India on November 18, 2025, introducing the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Just ten days later, the company added a new Velvet Red colour option for the Find X9, giving the flagship a bold and premium look.

I used the Oppo Find X9 in the Velvet Red shade (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) for nearly a month as my main phone. Instead of focusing on extreme specs, the Find X9 aims to deliver a balanced experience. It offers a comfortable design, a vibrant display, smooth performance, reliable cameras and good thermal control. Here is my detailed review after extended use.

The Find X9 series is the first OPPO lineup to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 out of the box. OPPO promises five major Android updates and six years of security updates, which is reassuring for long-term users. ColorOS 16 feels smooth and refined, with useful AI features and a clean, consistent interface.

The phone weighs 203 grams, about 10 grams heavier than its predecessor, mainly because of the larger battery. However, at just 7.99mm thick, it still feels slim and comfortable in hand. Adding further, the OPPO Lock adds extra security features such as Call to Lock, Dual Verification and Chip-Level Deep Lock, helping protect your data even if the device is lost. Along with Google apps, the phone comes with some pre-installed apps like Facebook, Snapchat, LinkedIn and Spotify. You can remove them easily if you do not want them. (Also Read: India’s Youngest Keynote Speaker: 8-year-old Ranvir Sachdeva, UN’s youngest invitee, meets Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman at AI Impact Summit 2026)

OPPO Find X9: Box Material

The OPPO Find X9 retail box includes the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in the Space Black colour option. Along with the smartphone, OPPO bundles an 80W SuperVOOC fast charger, a USB Type-C charging cable, and a clear protective case for added convenience. The package also contains a SIM ejector tool and the user guide for setup and reference.

OPPO Find X9: Design And Build Quality

The OPPO Find X9 delivers a truly premium in-hand experience, thanks to its aerospace-grade aluminum frame that adds rigidity while maintaining a solid, refined feel. The smartphone stands out for its durability as well, offering multiple dust and water resistance ratings, including IP66, IP68, and IP69, which makes it one of the most rugged flagships in its segment. Despite housing a large battery, the device remains comfortable to use, weighing around 203 grams and measuring just about 7.99mm in thickness, resulting in a well-balanced and ergonomic design.

Adding to its practicality is OPPO’s programmable Snap Key, a dedicated hardware shortcut that allows quick access to AI features or the camera, enhancing everyday usability. Overall, the build quality of the OPPO Find X9 not only looks premium but also feels durable and reliable for daily use.

OPPO Find X9: Display

The OPPO Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 1256 × 2760 px resolution (around 460 ppi) and a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth animations and fluid scrolling across apps and games. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, making streaming video content vivid and immersive. Colours appear accurate and punchy on default presets and remain bright even under strong sunlight due to excellent peak brightness.

However, OPPO has used an LTPS panel instead of LTPO, which means the display does not dynamically adjust refresh rates for improved battery efficiency, a minor compromise in an otherwise strong display. The flat design with ultra-thin bezels further enhances everyday usability and offers a clean, distraction-free viewing experience.

OPPO Find X9: Chipset

The OPPO Find X9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset built on an advanced 3nm process, delivering a capable octa-core architecture designed for efficiency and performance. It is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 512GB of ultra-fast UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring quick app launches, smooth multitasking, and ample space for media and files. The smartphone runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16. (Also Read: Who Is Asha Sharma? Microsoft’s new gaming CEO replacing Phil Spencer, reports directly to Satya Nadella; Check her age, career, and net worth)

It offers fluid navigation along with several AI-enhanced shortcuts that improve everyday usability. In real-world usage, the device handles daily tasks, multitasking, and casual to moderate gaming with ease, though extended heavy workloads can lead to some thermal buildup and performance throttling. On the connectivity front, the Find X9 is future-ready, featuring Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, a USB-C port, and wide 5G band support for fast and reliable connections.

OPPO Find X9: Battery

The OPPO Find X9 packs a massive 7,025mAh battery, delivering excellent endurance and easily lasting a full day even under heavy usage. Whether it’s extended screen time, gaming, or content consumption, the phone handles it without frequent trips to the charger. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging along with 50W wireless charging, allowing users to top up quickly and conveniently.

Adding further, the device offers 10W reverse wireless charging, making it handy for powering accessories like wireless earbuds. Overall, battery life is one of the Find X9’s biggest strengths and ranks among the best in 2025 flagships, although its charging speeds, while fast, fall slightly short of being class-leading.

OPPO Find X9: Camera

The OPPO Find X9 features a versatile camera system developed in collaboration with Hasselblad, making it one of the key highlights of the smartphone. At the rear, it sports a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization and a large sensor, delivering sharp images with good dynamic range in both daylight and low-light conditions. Complementing it is a 50MP periscope telephoto lens that supports 3× optical zoom, allowing users to capture detailed portraits and distant subjects without significant quality loss. The third 50MP ultra-wide camera offers a broad field of view, making it ideal for landscapes and group shots, while the 32MP front camera handles selfies with impressive clarity and natural skin tones.

For video enthusiasts, the Find X9 supports up to 4K recording at 120fps along with Dolby Vision HDR, ensuring smooth and cinematic footage. Hasselblad’s color tuning further enhances image output with more realistic and balanced colors. In real-world use, photos are generally crisp and vibrant, although camera processing can occasionally feel inconsistent, particularly in high-detail scenes or at higher zoom levels, indicating room for further software optimization. Overall, it is a strong and flexible camera setup that holds its own against other flagship smartphones, even if processing consistency varies at times.

OPPO Find X9: Gaming

Under the hood, the Find X9 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, a 3nm flagship chipset that handles everyday performance and gaming with ease. Benchmarks place the phone in line with other top-tier rivals in synthetic tests, and in real-world usage, most popular titles run smoothly thanks to the efficient CPU and Mali-G1 Ultra GPU.

It delivers stable frame rates in Call of Duty: Mobile at Very High and Ultra settings, while BGMI can take advantage of high refresh rates due to the smooth 120Hz display. The phone does warm up during extended gaming sessions, but thermal performance remains within comfortable limits without excessive throttling. Although it lacks a dedicated gaming-focused AI chip found in some competitors, the overall gameplay experience remains strong for most users.

OPPO Find X9: Price

The Oppo Find X9 is priced in India starting at Rs 74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the higher-end 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs Rs 84,999. The smartphone is available in Space Black and Titanium Grey colour options.

Oppo Find X9: 5 Pros

Compact design: At 6.59 inches and 203g with slim bezels, it's comfortable for one-handed use and pocket-friendly compared to larger flagships.

Exceptional battery life: The 7025mAh battery delivers over 29 hours of Wi-Fi browsing and 2-3 days of mixed use, with 80W wired charging (full in 40 minutes) and 50W wireless.

Refined ColorOS 16 software: Android 16-based with fluid animations, AI tools, 5 years of OS updates, 6 years of security patches, and features like O+ Share.

Personalized customization: Deep ColorOS themes, icon packs, and Always-On Display tweaks offer extensive tailoring without bloat.

AI-enhanced photography: Intelligent features like AI Eraser, Reflection Remover, and scene optimization make editing effortless for content creators

Oppo Find X9: 3 Cons

Overheats Under Load: Gets warm (up to 48°C) under load, causing up to 50% performance drop in sustained benchmarks and gaming.

No Adaptive Refresh: Fixed 120Hz refresh lacks adaptive 1Hz for static content, hurting efficiency slightly compared to Pro model.

Low-Light Camera: Average low-light selfies with skin smoothing; telephoto lacks telemacro, occasional video focus hunting, and images not top-tier vs rivals.