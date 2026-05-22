Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s launched in India with 7,050mAh battery: Prices, camera, features, and performance

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s: Oppo officially launched the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s in India on May 21, 2026, marking the first time the company has brought its "Ultra" branding to the Indian market. The Find X9 Ultra is priced at Rs 1,69,999, while the Find X9s starts at Rs 79,999. Both phones will go on sale on May 30 across Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo's own website. With these flagship launches, Oppo aims to take on Samsung and Apple in the premium segment with Hasselblad cameras and massive batteries.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s: Prices

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra comes in a single configuration, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at Rs 1,69,999. It positions itself above Vivo's X300 Ultra (Rs 1,59,999).

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The Find X9s offers more choices. The base 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 79,999, while upgrading to 12GB + 512GB storage adds Rs 10,000, bringing the price to Rs 89,999. Oppo has also confirmed bank discounts and exchange bonuses during the initial sale window.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s: Cameras

Photography is where Oppo has gone all-in with the Find X9 Ultra. The rear setup includes a 200MP main sensor, a 200MP 3x telephoto lens, a 50MP 10x periscope telephoto lens with optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor -- all tuned by Hasselblad. The smartphone can shoot 8K video, and the front camera is a 50MP autofocus unit.

The Find X9s takes a simpler but still impressive route: a triple 50MP Hasselblad-tuned camera system featuring a Sony LYT-700 main sensor, a 3x periscope telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide sensor. It supports 4K 60fps recording from both the front and rear cameras and also handles Dolby Vision video. Both phones include AI-powered imaging tools for night shots, portrait modes, and video enhancement.

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s: Performance and display

Both smartphones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset -- the fastest mobile processor available right now, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. They boot ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box.

The Find X9 Ultra comes with a 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits, meaning outdoor visibility should be excellent. The Find X9s uses a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

Both phones include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display -- faster and more reliable than optical alternatives -- and are rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for dust and water resistance.

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s: Battery

The Find X9 Ultra carries a 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. Silicon-carbon cells can store more energy in a compact size, allowing phones to include larger batteries without significantly increasing thickness or weight.

The Find X9s also gets the same 7,050mAh battery. Oppo claims it can last over two days on a single charge.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra focuses heavily on camera hardware for users looking for a premium photography-centric smartphone without opting for a foldable device. Meanwhile, the Find X9s, priced at Rs 79,999, offers several similar features at a lower price point, which may make it a more practical option for many buyers.