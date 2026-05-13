OPPO Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra India launch confirmed on THIS date; Check expected price, features and battery

OPPO Find X9s, Find X9 Ultra: OPPO officially confirmed on May 13, 2026, that both the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s will launch in India on May 21, 2026. The two phones will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and OPPO's own online store. This marks a significant moment for OPPO India, as the Find X9 Ultra becomes the company's first Ultra-branded flagship to officially launch in India, placing it directly against the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra in the super-premium segment.

If cameras matter most to you in a smartphone, these two phones might meet your needs.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra

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The Find X9 Ultra is the headline device here, and its camera setup is unlike anything OPPO has brought to India before. The phone comes with a 200MP primary camera, a 200MP 3x telephoto camera, and a dedicated 50MP 10x optical telephoto camera built for long-range shooting.

OPPO claims to use an industry-first Quintuple Prism Periscope Structure, where incoming light reflects five times internally before reaching the sensor. Video capabilities include 8K 30fps and 4K 120fps recording across both the primary and telephoto cameras, which may help it stand out.

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Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Performance and battery

The Find X9 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, paired with a 6.82-inch QHD+ 144Hz LTPO OLED display that peaks at 3,600 nits brightness. The Ultra comes with a large 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery. The phone also has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. Despite the large battery, it weighs only 202 grams.

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Oppo Find X9s

The Find X9s comes with a triple 50MP camera setup in a slim 7.99mm body, making it light and easy to carry every day. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip built on a 3nm process. The phone can record 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video using all three cameras and also supports dual-video recording along with AI features in ColorOS 16. It has a large 7,025mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to be priced between Rs 1,29,999 and Rs 1,59,999, while the Find X9s could be priced at around Rs 70,000. Official prices and more details will only be confirmed at the May 21 launch event.