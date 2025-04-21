Oppo K13 5G Launched In India With AI Features And 50 MP Camera Under Rs 20,000; Check Specs, Launch Offers

Oppo K13 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched its budget Oppo K13 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone runs Android 15 operating system. The phone comes in two storage configurations, 128GB and 256GB, with 8GB RAM. It can be purchased in Icy Purple and Prism Black colour options. The company also promises that the smartphone will get two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Oppo K13 5G Specifications

It features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals even under bright sunlight. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage for seamless performance and ample space.

The smartphone packs a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging, with the company claiming it can reach 62% charge in just 30 minutes. On the photography front, the smartphone comes with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies and quality videos, there is a 16MP sensor on the front.

Oppo K13 5G Ai Features:

The device also boasts several AI-powered features, including AI Enhance Clarity, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Reply, AI Writer, AI Summary, BeaconLink, AI LinkBoost, and AI Hyperboost. These AI features will enhance both user experience and productivity.

Oppo K13 5G Price In India And Availability

The OPPO K13 5G has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting April 25 via the OPPO e-store and Flipkart.

Oppo K13 5G Launch Offers

As part of the launch offers, the company is providing an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank cards, along with a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months.