Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Series Launched In India; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Other Specs

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Series India Launch: Oppo has launched the new Oppo K13 Turbo 5G and Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G in Indian market. The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series comes with a powerful performance and gaming-centric features along with a built-in cooling fan.

The Oppo K13 Turbo 5G is offered in Knight White, First Purple, and Midnight Marvier colour options. On the other hand, the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G will be available in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick colour options.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G Specifications

The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G boasts a 6.8-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. To maintain optimal performance, it incorporates a 7000mm² vapour cooling system along with Storm Engine technology for effective heat dissipation.

On the photography front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor (OV50D40) and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video quality, there is 16 MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by a massive 7000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support, capable of charging from 1% to 100% in approximately 54 minutes.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G Specifications:

It features a 6.8-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 1600 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

To ensure smooth performance even during intensive use, the device comes with an upgraded heat dissipation system, including a 7000mm² vapour cooling chamber and Storm Engine technology on the rear panel. On the photography front, it houses a 50MP main rear camera along with a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is powered by a 7000mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, capable of going from 1% to 100% in around 54 minutes.

Oppo K13 Turbo 5G series Price In India And Sale Date

The OPPO K13 Turbo 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+128GB model and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Meanwhile, the OPPO K13 Turbo Pro 5G is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+256GB version and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB+256GB option.

Both smartphones will be offered with pre-booking benefits, exchange bonuses, and easy EMI plans. Consumers can purchase the smartphone on August 18, 2025, on Flipkart, Oppo e-store website, and offline retail stores.