Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Is Likely To Launch In India In August; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display And Price

Oppo K13 Turbo Series India Launch: Oppo is likely to launch two new smartphones in its gaming-focused K13 Turbo series between August 11 and August 14 in the Indian market. These new smartphones are touted to be the first devices in the country to come with in-built fan technology to keep thermals in check.

The Oppo K13 Turbo series includes the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, which are expected to run on Oppo's ColorOS based on Android 15. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro is offered in Silver Knight, Purple Phantom, and Midnight Maverick colour options.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits peak brightness. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and feature a large 7,000 mm² VC cooling chamber along with IPX9 water protection.

The device is tipped to pack a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. On the photography front, it may come with a dual rear setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP depth sensor, while the front will house a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Massive Discount Of Rs 50,000 On THIS Platform; Here's How To Grab Best Deal)

Adding further, the phone is expected to offer LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for faster performance and smoother multitasking.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro 5G Price In India (Expected)

The smartphone is priced at 1,999 yuan (approximately Rs 24,000) for the base model in China, while the top-end variant costs 2,499 yuan (around Rs 32,500). According to the leaks, the K13 Turbo is expected to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000 in India.