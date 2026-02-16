Oppo K14x 5G goes on sale in India with discount; Check display, battery, camera, AI features and more

Oppo K14x 5G Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has launched its affordable Oppo K14x 5G in India, and the device is now available for purchase. It comes in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colour options. The smartphone runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

The phone also includes AI features such as Smart Image Matting and Google Gemini integration. Oppo is offering after-sales support through its service network, including a free inspection and replacement within 30 days for issues not caused by physical damage.

OPPO K14x 5G Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 1,125 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is aimed at delivering stable everyday performance.

The smartphone packs a large 6,500mAh battery with the 45W SuperVOOC charger in the box. For photography, the device features a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. OPPO is also focusing on software-led enhancements such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Recompose, and AI Eraser 2.0, along with a Dual-View Video mode that enables simultaneous recording from multiple cameras, making it appealing to younger users and content creators.

In terms of connectivity, the OPPO K14x supports 5G (SA/NSA), dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo K14x 5G price in India and discount offer

The Oppo K14x 5G starts at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart and the official Oppo e-store in India.

Oppo is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on both variants, along with a three-month no-cost EMI option. After the discount, the effective prices come down to Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499, respectively.