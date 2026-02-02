Oppo K14x India launch date confirmed with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset; check expected display, AI features, and price

Oppo K14x India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has announced that the Oppo K14x will officially launch in India on February 10 at 12 PM. The K-series has grown steadily over the years, starting with the Oppo K10 in 2021, followed by the K12x in 2024, and the K13 and K13x in 2025. The K series has focused on providing users with reliable performance, long battery life, and a smooth experience. The new Oppo K14x will succeed last year’s Oppo K13x 5G, which launched in June 2025.

Oppo K14x Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo K14x is expected to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,125 nits, ensuring good visibility even under direct sunlight. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and run on ColorOS 15 out of the box.

The phone sports a dual-camera setup with an LED flash, including a 50-megapixel main rear camera equipped with AI-powered imaging features. A standout feature is the 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, which Oppo claims can deliver up to 17.6 hours of YouTube playback, 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calls, and 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation on a single charge.

The wait is over. The new OPPO K14x 5G is launching on 10th Feb, 12PM.

Built with a 6500mAh battery and 45W fast charging to match your pace.

Get More Power, Less Lag & non-stop performance for non-stop days.



Know more: https://t.co/HlLogYPxEV#OPPOK14x #MorePowerLessLag pic.twitter.com/CeynH6xDah — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 2, 2026

Gamers can expect long sessions as well, with up to 11 hours of MLBB, 10.5 hours of Free Fire, 9.4 hours of BGMI, and 8.2 hours of PUBG. The AI imaging suite, including AI Eraser, AI Reflection Remover, AI Best Shot, and AI Unblur, helps users capture sharper, clearer photos even in challenging conditions.

Oppo K14x Price In India (Expected)

The upcoming model will succeed the Oppo K13x 5G, which was launched in June last year at a starting price of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. This suggests that the new smartphone is likely to be priced higher than the Oppo K13x 5G. Notably, a microsite for OPPO K14x 5G is now live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.