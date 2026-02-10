OPPO K14x launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and AI-backed camera features; Check display, battery, price, sale date and other specs

OPPO K14x Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched its first K-series smartphone in India, the OPPO K14x. The device runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The OPPO K14x aims to fit in that space with a large battery, AI-backed camera features, balanced performance, and a premium design.

The device is positioned below OPPO’s premium Reno lineup, the K-series focuses on offering practical features at a more affordable price. It is offered in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colour options and two RAM and storage configurations.

OPPO K14x specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 1,125 nits. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, which is aimed at delivering stable everyday performance.

The smartphone packs a large 6,500mAh battery with the 45W SuperVOOC charger in the box. For photography, the device features a 50MP primary rear camera paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. OPPO is also focusing on software-led enhancements such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Recompose, and AI Eraser 2.0, along with a Dual-View Video mode that enables simultaneous recording from multiple cameras, making it appealing to younger users and content creators. (Also Read: Valentine’s Day Sale 2026: iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max gets heavy discount; Check display, camera, battery, price and other specs)

In terms of connectivity, the OPPO K14x supports 5G (SA/NSA), dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS with GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.

OPPO K14x Price in India, sale date and launch offer

Pricing for the OPPO K14x starts at Rs 14,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB +128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999. It’s worth mentioning that the K14x has been launched at a much higher price than its predecessor, the K13x, which debuted at Rs 11,999. (Also Read: India’s First Homegrown ‘Sovereign’ AI Model: How Sarvam AI is beating ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Google Gemini; Check features)

Meanwhile, consumers can avail a Rs 1,500 bank discount along with a 3-month no-cost EMI option. The new smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in India on February 16 via Flipkart and the Oppo online store.