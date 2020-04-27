Oppo new series of phones may be called Reno Glow; check other details

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has applied for a new trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for an upcoming Reno series smartphone, and it may be called the Reno Glow, said a GizmoChina report.

The Reno Glow is speculated to be related to a new camera system with better voice controls. The "Glow" could also be in reference to a better display with a higher refresh rate panel on QHD displays with even higher maximum brightness.

Earlier, OPPO also patented a design for a foldable device that could also be used as a tablet. The patent was picked up by China Mobile and presents an exciting prospect for those awaiting the first truly foldable handsets.

OPPO is said to be one of the manufacturers currently eyeing a foldable product, along with Samsung, LG and Apple.

Last week, report came that another Chinese smartphome manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch 150MP camera smartphone in Q4 2020.

GizmoChina cited tipster Ice Universe to report that Xiaomi will launch a 150MP smartphone this year. Notably, Ice Universe has previously been proven right on leaks regarding Samsung and Xiaomi.

The mystery Xiaomi device may reportedly not be the only device to get the 150-Megapixel ISOCELL lens, as other firms, including Oppo and Vivo, are also expected to feature the same lens on their upcoming devices in the first quarter of 2021.

Xiaomi was one of the first companies to launch a phone with a 48MP camera and the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a 64MP sensor in 2019. The same year, the company also took the wraps off the Mi CC9 Pro featuring a 108MP sensor.

South Korean tech giant Samsung has also reportedly started development of 250MP camera sensor. Earlier, Samsung stated to be working on an image sensor that could be better than the human eye with resolution of 600MP, along other types of sensors that can register smells or tastes.