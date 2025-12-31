OPPO Pad 5 Officially Confirmed To Launch In India Alongside OPPO Reno 15 Series; Check Expected Display, Camera, Price, And Other Specs

OPPO Pad 5 Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has confirmed that it will soon launch the OPPO Pad 5 in India. The tablet’s India debut was spotted on a Flipkart microsite created for the upcoming OPPO Reno 15 series, where the OPPO Pad 5 is mentioned at the bottom. While OPPO has not officially announced the launch date yet, the listing strongly hints that the tablet will arrive alongside or around the Reno 15 series launch.

The OPPO Pad 5 has already been introduced in China, giving users an early idea of what to expect. In India, the Android tablet is likely to be available in Black and Pink colour options, although OPPO has not revealed the official names of these shades so far.

OPPO Pad 5 Specifications (Expected)

The OPPO Pad 5 is expected to sport a large 12.1-inch LCD display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, going up to 144Hz for smoother visuals. The Android tablet could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage for seamless multitasking.

The tablet is likely to pack a massive 10,050mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, ensuring longer usage with quicker top-ups. On the software front, the OPPO Pad 5 is expected to run ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. For photography and video calls, it may feature an 8MP camera on both the front and rear.

OPPO Pad 5 Price in India (Expected)

In China, the OPPO Pad 5 is priced fromCNY 2,599 (around Rs. 32,000) for the base variant, while the top-end model costs nearly Rs. 44,000. If OPPO follows similar pricing in India, the tablet will rival the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Apple iPad.