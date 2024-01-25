OPPO Reno 11 5G Goes On Sale Today; Check Discount, Cashback Offers And Other Details

New Delhi: The OPPO Reno11 5G is set to go on sale on Thursday (January 25) on OPPO store, Flipkart, and retail outlets. The Reno 11 5G is available in two storage variants 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs 29,999 for the 128GB model and Rs 31,999 for the 256GB model.

Reno11 5G packs a 50MP Sony LYT600 main camera, 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto portrait camera with 2X optical zoom, 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide 112° camera, and a 32MP OmniVision OV32C ultra-clear selfie camera and advanced algorithms that optimize photos for sharpness, vivid colors and balanced lighting.

The device features Dragontrail glass with 6.7 inch 120Hz AMOLED display. Under the hood the OPPO Reno 11 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

The Reno 11 5G houses a large 5000mAh battery coupled with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging that goes from 0 to 100% in just 45 minutes, claims the company.

Customers can avail the following Discount and Cashback offers on the first sale of OPPO Reno 11 5G

- Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on Flipkart, OPPO e-Store, and mainline retailers with leading bank cards like SBI Cards, ICICI Bank, One Card, IDFC First Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cards, coupled with no-cost EMI for up to 6 months

- OPPO customers can avail of an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 3,000 online and offline

- Customers can also opt for Cash back of Rs 2000 on ICICI Bank Non-EMI Credit Card

- Oppo is offering Enco Air2 Pro at just Rs 2,999 on buying the Reno 11 Pro 5G

Customers will have the option to decide on EMI instalment and tenure at their convenience. Customers can enjoy the benefit of Zero Down Payment and low-down payment schemes from leading financiers like Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services and IDFC First Bank.